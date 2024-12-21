Hebbalkar attacks BJP over its ‘silence’ on CT Ravi’s remarks

Day after a war of words between minister for women and child development Laxmi Hebbalkar and BJP leader CT Ravi, the minister questioned the silence of other BJP members over his alleged remarks during the Karnataka Legislative Council. Congress supporters protest over Union Home Minister Amit Shah's speech in Rajya Sabha during the Constitution debate and Karnataka BJP leader CT Ravi's alleged remarks on state minister Laxmi Hebbalkar, at party office in Bengaluru on Friday. (ANI)

Speaking to reporters at her residence on Friday, Hebbalkar recounted that the alleged incident that occurred during a discussion on Union home minister Amit Shah’s purported remarks on BR Ambedkar. According to her, Ravi repeatedly referred to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as a “drug addict.” In response, Hebbalkar confronted him, questioning why he was making such allegations. She then accused Ravi of being involved in a 2019 car accident that killed three people, prompting what she described as an abusive tirade.

Refraining from repeating the exact language Ravi allegedly used, Hebbalkar told reporters: “It is so bad that I find it difficult to repeat it before you. He used that abusive word not once, but 10 times in front of everyone in the council. I may be a minister or a political leader, but I am a woman, a mother and a sister.”

She expressed disappointment with the behaviour of BJP members, likening their silence to that of “Dhritarashtra,” the blind king from the Mahabharata. Hebbalkar further pointed out that while some privately apologized for Ravi’s remarks, no public condemnation came from the BJP.

Explaining her own remarks during the exchange, she said, “I called Ravi a killer, as he repeatedly called Rahul Gandhi a drug addict. I am not backing away from it, though he may have denied that he insulted me.” She also insisted that evidence, including video and audio recordings, as well as social media footage, supported her claims.

She remarked that despite her hard-earned position in politics, experiences like this raise concerns about the treatment of women in leadership. “I have worked hard to be where I am today. Starting as a common worker, I have grown in politics to become a minister and represent all the women in Karnataka. But if this is how we are treated, it will discourage women from entering public life,” she said.

Ravi, who was arrested on Thursday evening following Hebbalkar’s complaint, has denied the allegations, labelling them as “false”. He has been charged under sections 75 (sexual harassment) and 79 (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Hebbalkar said despite the emotional setback she remains undeterred. “I am in deep shock. But I am not afraid of anyone. My son and daughter have offered me moral support. I am sure justice will prevail,” she added.