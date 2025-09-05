'He'll probably flee abroad': Himanta Sarma attacks Gaurav Gogoi over Congress's foreign connections

Launching a scathing attack on the Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that there is no point in reflecting upon the views of the opposition leader as most of his immediate family members are "foreigners". CM Sarma has repeatedly levelled allegations against Congress leader Gogoi. (ANI)

Speaking to reporters, Sarma said that earlier he used to give importance to Gaurav Gogoi, "But later, when I came to know that his children and wife are foreigners, I realised that he (Gaurav Gogoi) too will probably flee abroad soon."

"What wisdom can someone offer us when three members of his family are foreigners? I consider such a person to be a Bangladeshi foreigner," he added.

CM Sarma has repeatedly levelled allegations against Congress leader Gogoi. Going back in May this year, Assam Chief Minister described him as a "deep-rooted Pakistani agent." The Assam Chief Minister claimed that Gogoi had only revealed 10 per cent about his visit to Pakistan and that he and his wife are deeply involved in anti-India activities.

Congress leader has rejected allegations made by the Chief Minister against him and said that these are all just "lies and slander".

In August, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi also raised questions on the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led State government and sought to know why, despite the BJP government being in power for nearly a decade, there were infiltrators entering the State. The Congress leader stated that his party's stance was clear- no Bangladeshi should be illegally residing in the state.

"The Congress party's position is clear, no Bangladeshi should stay illegally in Assam. It is the duty of both the Assam government and the central government to ensure this. They have been in power for 10 years, and with border security under their watch, if infiltrators are still coming, then who is responsible?" Gogoi asked.