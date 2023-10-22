Help India become developed nation in 25 yrs: PM to students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asked youngsters to help India become a developed nation in the next 25 years as he spoke at the 125th foundation day celebrations of the The Scindia School in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia during a programme at The Scindia School, in Gwalior on Saturday (ANI)

During his address, the Prime Minister told the students to think “out of the box” as he hailed The Scindia School for its rich legacy of imparting holistic education.

“I trust the youth and their capabilities. The youth will accomplish the resolve taken by the nation. The next 25 years are as significant for the students as they are for India. Every student of The Scindia School should strive to achieve the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ [developed India], be it in the professional world or any other place”, he said.

Civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also addressed the gathering and credited the PM-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) central government with helping India rise on the global stage.

“After the 18th century, India has again got the opportunity to hoist the flag on the world stage. Under the PM’s leadership, India has hoisted the Tricolour on the moon also and it will soon emerge as the world’s third-largest economy,” he said.

Addressing the gathering, Modi said India was on track to eradicating poverty and ensuring the development of all sections of society. “India will remove poverty and also become developed. Whatever India is doing today, it is doing it on a mega scale...Your [youngsters’] dreams and resolutions should both be big. Your dream is my resolution,” he said.

The PM said that in the last 10 years, the BJP government completed many tasks that were pending for decades. “Our government has revoked Article 370, [a task] which was pending for 60 years, [implemented] OROP (One Rank One Pension) and GST pending for 40 years, triple talaq [ban that was pending] for decades and women’s reservation pending for years during its ten-year tenure as part of a long-term vision,” he said.

He said that while the Shatabdi Express trains were introduced when the late Madhavrao Scindia was the railway minister, no new trains were started in the country for decades. It was the BJP government at the Centre that introduced the modern Vande Bharat and Namo Bharat trains and also opened the space sector for the youngsters of the country, the Prime Minister said.

Modi also called upon the students to adopt a village, focus on cleanliness, remain “vocal for local”, raise awareness about the benefits of natural farming among farmers, adopt a poor family, consume millets and practise yoga. As part of the event, Modi also laid the foundation stone for a multi-purpose sports complex on the school premises and presented the awards to distinguished alumni and meritorious students.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, governor Mangubhai Patel and Union ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Jitendra Singh were also present at the event.