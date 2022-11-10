Hemant Soren gets fresh summons from ED in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday issued fresh summons to Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case linked to alleged illegal mining in the state, officials familiar with the matter said.

The federal agency directed the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader to appear before its zonal office in Ranchi on November 17, the officials added.

This is the second summon issued by the ED to the chief minister. Soren was earlier asked to appear for probe on November 3.

Soren skipped the probe, citing official engagements, and sought a three-week deferment of the summons. On November 3, he asked the ED to arrest him if he had committed any crime. He also alleged the summons against him was part of a “conspiracy” to “destabilise” the state government.