Hemant Soren seeks yet another date of hearing; ECI says ‘last extension’

The Election Commission of India has granted the ‘last extension’ to Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren in connection with his office-of-profit case and has now asked him to appear before it on June 28. Soren has to appear before the poll watchdog either in person or though his lawyers.

The chief minister had to appear before the Election Commission on Tuesday after his party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), had sought postponement of the hearing on May 31 citing the Rajya Sabha polls on June 10.

The Commission has now asked Soren to appear on June 28 and place his arguments as to why he should not be disqualified under Section 9A of the Representation of People (RP) Act of 1951 for holding a mining lease over a plot of land in Angara block of Ranchi, which translates into holding an office of profit while being a member of the legislative assembly.

“On a request from Hemant Soren for postponement of hearing, ECI has given an extension in the matter which was scheduled on June 14, with the condition that this shall be the last opportunity for personal hearing as the Commission has already given two extensions in the matter,” an ECI official said on Tuesday.

“Failing this, the Commission will proceed on the basis of written submissions, if any filed by him before the next date of hearing i.e. June 28,” the official added.

People familiar with the matter in the JMM said that Soren had approached the commission on Monday seeking postponement of the hearing, stating that his lawyer was unwell and he needed more time for appearing before the Commission.

Responding to the ECI notice, based on complaint of the opposition BJP, as to why he should not be disqualified from the assembly for violating RP Act, 1951, the chief minister had filed his reply on May 20 and had requested the poll watchdog to grant him an opportunity to put forth his defence in person.

