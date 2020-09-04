Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara in Uttarakhand Himalayas reopens, 150 pilgrims allowed on day one

india

The portals of famous Sikh shrine Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara situated in Uttrakhand’s Chamoli district opened its portals for pilgrims on Friday at 10 am following all the rituals and the necessary Covid-19 restrictions including capping the number of pilgrims per day to 200.

The Gurudwara usually reopens in May every year but was delayed this year due to the ongoing pandemic.

It was finally decided on August 19 to open the portals on September 4 following a meeting between the office-bearers of Hemkund Sahib Gurudwara Management Trust and the officials of Chamoli district administration.

Narenderjit Singh Bindra, vice-president of Hemkund Sahib Management Trust said 150 pilgrims will visit the shrine on the first day.

“This time, due to the pandemic, the number of pilgrims has been restricted to 200 each day. Accordingly, 150 pilgrims will be visiting on the first day,” he said, adding the majority of the pilgrims are from Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and Maharashtra, with only four or five being from Uttarakhand.

Bindra also said that the management trust is ensuring that all the pilgrims follow the Covid-19 containment and safety norms while visiting the shrine.

“Following the norms, only those pilgrims are allowed, who have tested negative for Covid-19 within 72 hours of starting their pilgrimage,” said Bindra.

Meanwhile, chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat also extended his wishes to all the pilgrims on the opening of the portals of Hemkund Sahib and Lakshman Mandir.

Rawat said, “My wishes are with all the pilgrims on this occasion. This time due to the pandemic, there are some restrictions in place and we humbly request all the pilgrims to follow the Covid-19 norms for a safe pilgrimage.”