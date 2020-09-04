With 946 coronavirus cases, Uttarakhand reports its biggest one-day jump

india

Updated: Sep 04, 2020 10:46 IST

With 946 fresh Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand on Thursday reported its biggest single-day jump in cases since the first case was reported in the state on March 15.

The state also crossed the 22,000 case-mark, taking the state’s tally of total cases to 22,180. It also reported the death of nine Covid-19 positive patients on Thursday.

With this, the death toll of Covid-19 positive patients went up to 291 in the state. Out of the 300 deaths, 92 cases were of deaths due to coronavirus, while the others died due to comorbidities.

Of the nine deaths reported on Thursday, four died due to coronavirus while others died due to comorbidities.

According to the state health bulletin on Thursday evening, maximum 272 fresh cases were reported from Dehradun district followed by US Nagar (194), Haridwar (135), Nainital (105), Uttarkashi (50), Almora (48), Tehri (37), Pauri (31), Pithoragarh (28), Rudraprayag (24), Champawat (20), Chamoli (1) and Bageshwar (1).

Haridwar district has reported the maximum 5136 Covid-19 positive cases so far followed by Dehradun (4710), US Nagar (4146) and Nainital (3004).

Also, 508 Covid-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Thursday with a maximum of 299 from US Nagar district.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 21.85 days, while the infection rate is 5.54%. The state has so far tested over 4.24 lakh samples of which results of over 14,000 are awaited.

Out of 22,180 a total of 14,945 people have recovered successfully, bringing the recovery rate in the state to 67.38%.

Uttarakhand currently has 339 containment zones in seven districts.

Meanwhile, Naveen Dumka, BJP MLA from Lalkuan in Nainital district, tested positive on Thursday. The MLA had recently attended an event with state party president Bansidhar Bhagat who tested positive last week.

“On August 26, I attended a party event with state party president Bansidhar Bhagat who tested positive later. Taking precautions, I isolated myself and got tested on August 29. Today (Thursday) my results came back and I have tested positive. I have home-isolated myself,” said Dumka.

In an order released yesterday, the state health department allowed children below ten years of age and senior citizens above 60 years of age, who are not suffering from any other disease, to be isolated at home in case they test positive for coronavirus.

However, the order added that families of all such patients should have the facility of a personal vehicle, so that the patient can be rushed to a hospital if their health condition deteriorates.