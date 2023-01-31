Herculean task to fight Nagaland elections after MLAs quit party: NPF

The Naga People’s Front (NPF), which emerged as the single largest party in the 2018 Nagaland assembly elections, has said it is facing immense challenge to fight next month’s polls as it lost 21 of its MLAs to the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) last year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the 2018 polls, the NPF won 26 out of 60 seats. The current strength of NPF in the state assembly is four. Twenty-one MLAs, led by party legislature leader and former chief minister TR Zeliang, defected to the NDPP last year. The party also failed to field a candidate in the by-poll for Pungro-Kiphire seat after its sitting MLA passed away in 2019.

“It is going to be a herculean task for us to take on the ruling ministers and MLAs. But NPF is deeply rooted in the grassroots, we will definitely rekindle the hearts and minds of our party lovers and sympathizers. Despite practical challenges, we are prepared to fight,” NPF secretary general Achumbemo Kikon said.

Although the NPF is yet to release its election manifesto, Kikon said the party is set to woo voters with a focus on “good governance, a corruption-free government, empowering women and youth” among others, besides support for solution to the vexed Naga political issue.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the Congress in the state which was left decimated in the last assembly polls, have openly expressed willingness to ally with the NPF but the latter has remained non-committal so far.

Polling in Nagaland is scheduled to be held on February 27. The results will be announced on March 2.