Here are institutions in the country with ‘India’ and ‘Bharat’ in their names | Check list

A political row erupted on Tuesday after a G20 dinner invite from Rashtrapati Bhawan stated ‘President of Bharat’ instead of ‘President of India’ sparking speculation about a potential name change for the country from ‘India’ to ‘Bharat’. While ruling BJP leaders shared the picture of the invite in support of the move, opposition leaders criticised it, questioning why this issue has arisen now when the name 'India' has been widely accepted. Some leaders from the I.N.D.I.A bloc, consisting of 28 parties, including Congress, TMC, AAP, NCP, and others, have linked this development to the name of their opposition grouping.

Reserve Bank of India (HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hours after the invite circulated, social media buzzed with users on the microblogging site X (formerly Twitter) sharing various comparisons based on the names 'India' and 'Bharat', particularly regarding famous national institutions. One X user remarked, "Toughest thing to do ISRO to BISRO," while others shared lists of abbreviations for institutions with 'India' or 'Indian' in their names, such as "IIM-BIM, IIT-BIT, IISc-BISc, AIIMS-ABIMS, RBI-RBB."

In a lighter vein, another user humorously suggested that the new abbreviation for BCCI would be "Bharat Controlling Cricket Internationally." Airlines didn't escape the playful comparisons either, with users on X joking about whether "Air India" would be renamed "Air Bharat" and "Indigo" becoming "BharatGo."

Meanwhile, for reference, here are some important institutions in the country with 'India' and 'Bharat' in their names.

Institutions with ‘India’ in their names:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Reserve Bank of India

- State Bank of India

- Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Indian Statistical Institute (ISI)-Medical Council of India (MCI)-Press Council of India (PCI)

- India Post

- India Tourism Development Corporation

- India Space Research Organisation (ISRO)

-All India Council for Technical Education

- All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS)-Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC)

- India International Centre (IIC)

- Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC)

- Board of Cricket Control in India- Indian Institute of Science (IISC)

Institutions with ‘Bharat’ in their names:

- Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

- Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL)

- Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL)

- Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML)

- Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

- Bharat Forge Limited

- Bharat Immunologicals and Biologicals Corporation Limited (BIBCOL)

- Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON