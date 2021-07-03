Here's how you can get your driving license without a test at RTO

The Union transport ministry has introduced fresh, easier rules to obtain a driving license without going through the painstaking process of spending hours at the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) and then appearing for a driving test.

The rules, which came into effect from July 1, allow the facilitation of ‘Accredited Driver Training Centres’, which will provide high-quality driving courses to candidates seeking a license. If the candidates successfully pass the test at these centres, they will be exempted from appearing for driving tests at RTOs at the time of getting a license.

What are Accredited Driver Training Centres?

> According to the transport ministry, the Accredited Driver Training Centres are equipped with simulators and a dedicated driving test track to provide high-quality training to candidates seeking a license.

> Remedial and refresher courses, according to the requirement of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA), 1988, can be availed at such centres.

> Candidates successfully clearing tests at these centres will no longer be required to appear for a driving test at an RTO at the time of getting a license.

What are the types of vehicles in which candidates will be trained?

> As per the transport ministry’s notification, candidates will be trained in light motor vehicles (LMVs), medium and heavy motor vehicles (HMVs)

> The duration for training in LMVs is 29 hours, which will be completed in a time span of a maximum of four weeks from the date of the start of the course. Candidates will be given both theoretical and practical knowledge.

> The duration for training in LMVs is 36 hours, which will be completed in a time span of six weeks. Training here will also be theoretical and practical, the ministry said.

> Not just LMVs and HMVs, the centres will also provide industry-specific specialised training.





MoRT&H has issued a notification wherein the requirements to be fulfilled by Accredited Driver Training Centres have been mandated. This will help in imparting proper training and knowledge to candidates who enrol at such centres. pic.twitter.com/QlFaJ9bhyv — MORTHINDIA (@MORTHIndia) June 11, 2021

The transport ministry tweeted on June 11 that enrolling at these centres will give candidates proper knowledge and training. “Shortage of skilled drivers is one of the major issues in the Indian roadways sector. A large number of road accidents occur due to lack of knowledge of road regulations,” it said in a subsequent tweet.

India registers a very high number of accident deaths annually, which experts say are caused because of lack of knowledge of road regulations, underage driving (below 18) and blatant disregard of traffic and speeding rules.