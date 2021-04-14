Home / India News / Here's what Class 10 students who want to appear for CBSE Board exams can do
india news

Here's what Class 10 students who want to appear for CBSE Board exams can do

CBSE Board Exam 2021: The education ministry said in a statement that the results of class 10 will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi
UPDATED ON APR 14, 2021 02:56 PM IST
The CBSE board exams for Class 10 and 12 was scheduled to begin on May 4 in offline mode. The examination was to be conducted in two shifts.

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Centre on Wednesday deferred the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 exams and cancelled Class 10 exams. The decision was taken after a high-level meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The students of Class 10 would be promoted on the basis of an internal assessment. If a student is not satisfied with the assessment, he/she can appear for the examination once the situation (Covid-19) is normal," Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said.

The education ministry said in a statement that the results of class 10 will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board while the class 12 exams will be held later, following a review of the situation by the Board on June 1.

Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had been urging the Centre to cancel the exams said, "I am glad that the exams have been cancelled/postponed. This is a great relief for lakhs of students and their parents."

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Why govt decided to cancel CBSE Class 10 exams, postpone Class 12 exams

‘Great relief,' says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal as Centre pauses CBSE board exams

Covid-19: 10 states account for 82% daily new cases in India, says government

Making FASTag mandatory won't breach right to freedom of movement: Centre

Echoing similar sentiments, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said, “I am happy that class 10 board exams have been cancelled and dates are being rescheduled for class 12 exams. I appeal to the government to also promote class 12 students on the basis of an internal assessment.”

The CBSE board exams for Class 10 and 12 was scheduled to begin on May 4 in offline mode. The examination was to be conducted in two shifts.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP