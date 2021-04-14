Here's what Class 10 students who want to appear for CBSE Board exams can do

Amid the rising cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19), the Centre on Wednesday deferred the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 exams and cancelled Class 10 exams. The decision was taken after a high-level meeting was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The students of Class 10 would be promoted on the basis of an internal assessment. If a student is not satisfied with the assessment, he/she can appear for the examination once the situation (Covid-19) is normal," Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said.

The education ministry said in a statement that the results of class 10 will be prepared on the basis of an objective criterion to be developed by the Board while the class 12 exams will be held later, following a review of the situation by the Board on June 1.

Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, who had been urging the Centre to cancel the exams said, "I am glad that the exams have been cancelled/postponed. This is a great relief for lakhs of students and their parents."

Echoing similar sentiments, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said, “I am happy that class 10 board exams have been cancelled and dates are being rescheduled for class 12 exams. I appeal to the government to also promote class 12 students on the basis of an internal assessment.”

The CBSE board exams for Class 10 and 12 was scheduled to begin on May 4 in offline mode. The examination was to be conducted in two shifts.