Heroin packed in soap cases seized in Assam, CM gives shoutout to cops. Watch

In Assam's Karimganj, the state police on Monday seized 676 grams of heroin. The cops intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state and seized the drugs hidden in soap cases. Following the haul, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma gave a shoutout to the cops in a tweet. "Great work," he said.

On Twitter, the Assam chief minister said the soap cases "containing heroin were carefully packed inside baby wipe packets and stacked inside the sound box of the vehicle." “Karimganj police intercepted a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state and seized 676-gram heroin packed in 52 soap cases, which were carefully packed inside baby wet wipes and stacked inside the sound box of the vehicle,” Sarma tweeted.

A video shared by the chief minister showed the police taking out the baby wipe packets from the sound box and further tearing the packets to reveal the drug-filled soap cases.

The latest drug seizure in Assam comes days after heroin and cannabis worth more than ₹15 crore were seized and nine people were arrested from three districts.

Police officials told news agency PTI on October 26 that they intercepted a vehicle at Badarpurghat in the Karimganj district and recovered 621 grams of Heroin estimated to be ₹4 crore. Three people were arrested in this seizure. In the second operation, the Guwahati Police intercepted a truck in Jorabat near the Meghalaya border and seized 2,500 kg of cannabis worth ₹1 crore. The police arrested two people. And in Karbi Anglong district, police seized two vehicles at Dilai Tiniali recovering 1.26 kilograms of Heroin worth over ₹10 crore. Four people were arrested in the operation, the PTI report further said.

(With inputs from PTI)

