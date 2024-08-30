Hidden cameras allegedly found in girls' washroom in Andhra college, CM Chandrababu Naidu orders probe

Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu ordered a probe into the allegations that hidden cameras were installed in the girl students' washroom of an engineering college in the Krishna district. The chief minister also instructed the state police and other authorities to visit the college at the earliest, an official statement read. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (PTI file photo)

Hundreds of students have been protesting at S R Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishna district since Thursday midnight over the incident.

An official release said, “Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu ordered an enquiry on girl students protesting over hidden cameras in their hostel at Gudlavalleru Engineering College in Krishna district.” Naidu further instructed State Mines Minister K Ravindra, Krishna District collector and superintendent of police to visit the college at the earliest.

A complaint was registered on the hidden cameras allegedly installed inside the girls' washroom of the engineering college, but the police said that no such cameras were found during the preliminary probe.

An official statement said. “No hidden cameras were found in the girls' hostel. No evidence of the allegations was found. There is no need for the girls to worry over this issue.” It also added that the police checked the laptops, mobile phones and other electronics of the suspects in presence of the college staff over the allegations.

The incident was reported on Friday, and protests outside the SR Gudlavalleru Engineering College erupted on late Thursday evening, with demands of justice.

Andhra's human resource development minister Nara Lokesh also ordered an enquiry over the alleged incident.

"I have ordered an enquiry on hidden cameras allegations. Stringent action will be taken against the culprits and people responsible. I directed officials to ensure that these kinds of incidents do not recur in colleges," said Lokesh in a post on 'X'.

Krishna district superintendent of police Gangadhar Rao told PTI that confidence-building measures were taken and a special team was formed to investigate into the allegations.

This comes weeks after the brutal rape and murder of a postgraduate doctor inside the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, and the sexual abuse of two fourth-standard girls in a school in Badlapur, sparking an outrage across the nation.

(With inputs from PTI)