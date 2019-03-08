High Court notice to South Delhi school on child death

The father of a student found dead in a water tank at a branch of Ryan International School sought compensation of Rs10 crore on Friday for the death he claimed had been caused by the school’s negligence.

The Delhi high court sought responses from the Delhi government, the founder of Ryan International School, Augustine Francis Pinto, and its trustees on the plea by Ramhet Meena, whose son Devansh’s body was discovered in the water tank at the Vasant Kunj branch on January 3, 2016.

Devansh’s parents had earlier filed a police complaint alleging that negligence by the school had caused the death.

A bench of chief justice Rajendra Menon and justice V Kameswar Rao also issued notices to Pinto’s wife Grace Pinto, the principal of the school, Devansh’s class teacher, and the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC), seeking their responses to the plea for ~10 crore compensation.

Last month, Meena approached a single-judge bench of the Delhi high court, which rejected his claim for compensation and asked him to approach a civil court or another competent authority.

