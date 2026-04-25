High court orders rape accused to pay Rs75,000 monthly to victim, child in Karnataka

The Karnataka High Court on Friday stayed criminal proceedings against a 21-year-old engineering student, the son of an expelled BJP leader, accused of raping his classmate on the false promise of marriage, and directed him to pay ₹75,000 per month to support the complainant and their 10-month-old child. This, despite the fact that the couple is not married, or in a relationship at present.

Karnataka high court halts proceedings, directs ₹ 75,000 monthly payment in rape case(File photo)

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Justice M Nagaprasanna said while the case appeared to involve a consensual physical relationship and, in ordinary circumstances, the court would have stayed the proceedings in entirety, the present case warranted a different approach as the complainant had no means to support herself or her child.

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The court directed the accused to either pay the amount himself if he had the means to do so, or, get his parents to pay the amount.

“If it were only a case of consensual acts between two adults and it hadn’t gone to a child being born, who is close to 10 months now and the mother and the baby being left in the lurch, this court would have stayed the matter in its entirety. The circumstances are different.

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{{^usCountry}} There shall be an interim order of stay on further proceedings on the condition that the petitioner by himself or through his parents pay ₹75,000 per month for the victim and the child until the next date of hearing,” Justice Nagaprasanna said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There shall be an interim order of stay on further proceedings on the condition that the petitioner by himself or through his parents pay ₹75,000 per month for the victim and the child until the next date of hearing,” Justice Nagaprasanna said. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Ayesha Arvind ...Read More Ayesha Arvind is a Senior Assistant Editor, specialising in legal and judicial reportage. She tracks high courts and tribunals, bringing key legal developments and their broader impact to the forefront. Read Less

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