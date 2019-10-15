e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 15, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 15, 2019

High Court rejects bail to Sudha Bharadwaj, Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira

The activists were arrested by Pune police on October 27, 2018 on a charge of being part of a banned Maoist organisation and inciting violence after the Elgar Parishad held at Pune.

india Updated: Oct 15, 2019 11:50 IST
Kanchan Chaudhari
Kanchan Chaudhari
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
une police claimed that call data records of three accused showed that they were in constant touch with others arrested in the case, Surendra Gadling and Rona Wilson.
une police claimed that call data records of three accused showed that they were in constant touch with others arrested in the case, Surendra Gadling and Rona Wilson.(Vipin Kumar/HT FILE PHOTO)
         

The Bombay high court on Tuesday rejected bail pleas of activists Sudha Bharadwaj, Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira arrested by Pune police for allegedly inciting violence at Bhima Koregaon in Pune district on January 1, 2018.

Justice Sarang Kotwal on Tuesday rejected bail applications filed by the three.

They were arrested by Pune police on October 27, 2018 on a charge of being part of a banned Maoist organisation and inciting violence after the Elgar Parishad held at Pune.

According to the police, the speeches made at Elgar Parishad held on December 31, 2017 fuelled violence near Koregaon Bhima war memorial the next day. Police suspect the conference was funded by Maoists.

Pune police claimed that call data records of three accused showed that they were in constant touch with others arrested in the case, Surendra Gadling and Rona Wilson.

Police also claimed the three activists were members of organisations that were acting as frontal groups for Communist Party of India (Maoist) and were also involved in recruiting cadre for the banned group.

These organizations include the Indian Association of People’s Lawyers (IAPL), Committee for Release of Political Prisoners (CRPP), Persecuted Prisoners Solidarity Committee (PPSC) and Anuradha Gandhi Memorial Committee (AGMC).

Ferreira’s lawyer had argued that there was no evidence to link the activists to the purported violence or the conspiracy alleged by the police. “Ferreira may have been inspired by Marxist or Leninist ideology, but that cannot be a ground to incriminate him in connection with the purported conspiracies hatched by the banned group,” his lawyer, advocate Sudeep Pasbola had argued.

Pasbola had also argued that the police had booked Ferreira for allegedly assisting co-accused Surendra Gadling, who represented Delhi University professor, GN Saibaba. Saibaba has been convicted to life imprisonment for having Maoist links in 2017.

It was argued on behalf of Sudha Bharadwaj that the professor at National Law University, Delhi, was implicated merely because she was an office bearer of IAPL and Pune police had failed to produce any material to establish her involvement in the Bhima Koregaon. Besides, the documents produced by police against her were inadmissible as evidence for being unverified and unsigned.

Vernon Gonsalves’ lawyer too claimed that there was no direct evidence against him and he therefore deserved to be released on bail.

First Published: Oct 15, 2019 11:50 IST

tags
top news
‘Next war will be fought with indigenous weapons and will win it’: Army chief Bipin Rawat
‘Next war will be fought with indigenous weapons and will win it’: Army chief Bipin Rawat
‘Going into a tailspin’: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Indian economy
‘Going into a tailspin’: Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee on Indian economy
Pakistan’s new tactic to counter India is to frame Indians for terror
Pakistan’s new tactic to counter India is to frame Indians for terror
‘I’m prepared to destroy its economy’: Trump orders sanctions on Turkey
‘I’m prepared to destroy its economy’: Trump orders sanctions on Turkey
Ghaziabad man kills wife after she allegedly said ‘it’s your last night’
Ghaziabad man kills wife after she allegedly said ‘it’s your last night’
Ex-PMC Bank chairman bought Rs 400-crore biz hotel in Amritsar
Ex-PMC Bank chairman bought Rs 400-crore biz hotel in Amritsar
Ganguly’s stern message to ICC - BCCI hasn’t received money it deserves
Ganguly’s stern message to ICC - BCCI hasn’t received money it deserves
South Korean popstar Sulli found dead; cops say she had severe depression
South Korean popstar Sulli found dead; cops say she had severe depression
trending topics
PakistanIndian ArmyKoena MitraSunny LeoneSourav GangulyDelhi Air Quality IndexAarey ColonyAPJ Abdul KalamPMC BankMohena Singh
don't miss
latest news
India News