Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / High Covid case count in dists with tourist spots cause for concern in Bengal
india news

High Covid case count in dists with tourist spots cause for concern in Bengal

Prominent among the districts where Covid cases have been found to be on the higher side, are Darjeeling and Purba Medinipur. While Darjeeling is a popular hill station in north Bengal, tourists flock to the sea beaches of Digha and Mandarmani in Purba Medinipur
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON AUG 13, 2021 12:39 PM IST
People over 18 register for a dose of Covid vaccine at a primary health centre in Siliguri, West Bengal. (File photo)

West Bengal is recording a high daily count of Covid-19 cases in districts with popular tourist destinations, leading to the speculation that tourism could be causing the spike, even as the overall daily count of the state is hovering between 600 and 800.

Prominent among the districts where Covid cases have been found to be on the higher side, are Darjeeling and Purba Medinipur. While Darjeeling is a popular hill station in north Bengal, tourists flock to the sea beaches of Digha and Mandarmani in Purba Medinipur.

“The number of cases in districts such as Darjeeling and Purba Medinipur is on the higher side. This could be because of tourists. Even though local trains continue to remain suspended, long distance trains and buses are plying,” said an official.

The number of cases in Kolkata and its adjoining districts such as North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly has always been higher than the rest of the districts.

While districts like Purulia, Jhargram, Murshidabad, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur reported not more than 15 cases on Thursday, Darjeeling and Purba Medinipur recorded 74 and 48 cases. Kolkata, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas recorded 77, 88 and 68 cases respectively.

“The higher number of cases in Darjeeling could also be because it includes Siliguri which is a trading hub in north Bengal,” said another official.

“The district administrations have already taken some strict measures to restrict the flow of tourists. Tourists are not being allowed without a Covid-negative RT-PCR test report or vaccination certificate in several districts, including Purba Medinipur, Darjeeling, Birbhum and South 24 Parganas,” said a senior official of the state government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Mumbai Police reacts to bike stunt video, rewards riders by booking them

R Madhavan shares optical illusion, says it's ‘kinda crazy’

Feel good rescue story of a newborn elephant will leave you smiling. Watch

Japanese diplomat posts videos of origami artworks for about a year, goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP