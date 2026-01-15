High prices abroad spur Gita Press overhaul

A copy of the Ramcharitmanas or Bhagvad Gita from Gita Press, Gorakhpur, that sells for a few hundred rupees in India can cost several thousand abroad — a price gap that has prompted the storied publishing firm to rethink how its books reach readers outside the country in an effort to make them accessible Set up in 1923 to make Hindu religious texts accessible to common people, Gita Press has produced and sold hundreds of millions of copies of the Ramcharitmanas, Bhagvad Gita, and other books, in over a dozen Indian languages (Shutterstock)

The century-old publisher of Hindu religious texts says its titles are routinely sold in markets such as the US, the UK, and Canada at prices far above the printed Indian price, largely through third-party sellers on online platforms. While demand for the books among the Indian diaspora has risen, availability remains uneven and pricing, largely unregulated.

“If you look at online listings overseas, a book that costs around ₹400 here is often sold for ₹3,000 to ₹10,000,” said Neel Ratan, secretary of Gita Press. “People end up paying these prices because they don’t know what the original price is, or because the book is simply not available otherwise.”

Ratan said the problem is partly driven by limited supply and high shipping costs, but also by the absence of any structured distribution system abroad. Sellers, he said, often stock small quantities and apply steep markups, especially on heavier volumes such as illustrated editions of the Gita or the Ramayana.

The publisher faced similar complaints in India until a few years ago, particularly in online sales, where books were either unavailable or sold above the printed price. To address this, Gita Press began supplying bulk quantities of popular titles to large e-commerce warehouses while continuing central dispatch for its wider catalogue.

“Once supply improved, pricing issues started to correct themselves,” Ratan said. “When books are available consistently, there is much less room for overpricing.”

Encouraged by that experience, Gita Press is now exploring whether a similar approach can work internationally. The plan under discussion involves partnering with local operators who can hold inventory in key overseas markets and distribute books through online platforms and community networks.

The initiative has also been outlined in a detailed post shared on Gita Press’s official social media handles, where the publisher flagged the problem of its books being sold overseas at “8–50 times” the Indian MRP (maximum retail price) and sought collaborators to help build fair and reliable distribution models abroad. The post calls for support from individuals and organisations with experience in cross-border e-commerce, book distribution, and warehousing . According to people familiar with the outreach, the post has drawn a large response , including from Indian-run publishing houses, diaspora groups and NRIs across North America, Europe, Australia and Southeast Asia.

Set up in 1923 to make Hindu religious texts accessible to common people, Gita Press has produced and sold hundreds of millions of copies of the Ramcharitmanas, Bhagvad Gita, and other books, in over a dozen Indian languages. All its books are inexpensive, with the most expensive costing a few hundred rupees. Social commentators have highlighted the role of the publisher in the larger revival of Hinduism, especially across the Hindi belt.

In 2021, it was awarded the Gandhi Peace Prize for or its massive contribution to promoting Gandhian ideals of social, economic, and political transformation through non-violence, marking its centennial year. The jury, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, recognized its extensive publication of texts, like the Bhagvad Gita, without advertisements, embodying community service, though Gita Press chose to accept only the citation and plaque, declining the ₹1 crore cash prize.

As it seeks to expand overseas, the publisher is looking at decentralised, country-specific arrangements. Temples, cultural centres and libraries are among the possible distribution points being considered, particularly in regions with large Indian-origin populations, Ratan said.

“If inventory is available locally, the biggest cost — international shipping — reduces dramatically,” Ratan said. “Charging something extra for logistics is fine. Charging 10 or 20 times the price is not.”

Gita Press also sees pricing control as critical to expanding its overseas readership, particularly among younger readers and families of the Indian diaspora. Ratan said high prices limit access and gradually narrow the audience to a small, affluent segment. “If prices remain inflated, many people who are curious or just beginning to read these texts simply won’t buy them,” he said. “Availability at reasonable prices is essential if the readership is to grow rather than shrink.”

The idea has drawn interest from individuals and organisations in several countries. According to Ratan, responses have come in from the US, Canada, the UK, Australia and Southeast Asia, ranging from volunteers offering help to entrepreneurs.

“We are seeing a wide range of interest,” he said. “Some people want to do this as a service to the community. Others see it as a viable operation, as long as pricing remains reasonable.”

One early experiment is in Nepal, where a locally run outlet selling Gita Press books has been set up with community support. While still limited, Ratan said it has helped the publisher understand the regulatory and logistical issues involved in operating outside India.

Gita Press, which does not accept donations or advertising, says it is not seeking to control overseas pricing directly but wants to reduce extreme disparities. The challenge, Ratan acknowledged, is to keep prices closer to Indian levels while accounting for taxes, shipping, warehousing and local compliance costs.

“The objective is access,” he said. “People abroad should not feel that these books are only for those who can afford very high prices.”

As discussions with overseas partners continue, Gita Press is inviting people with experience in e-commerce, logistics and book distribution to help shape market-specific models.