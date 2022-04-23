Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
High security at Uddhav Thackeray home on MLA-MP couple's 'Hanuman Chalisa' plan

Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ravi Rana and his wife independent Member of Parliament (MP) Navneet Rana said they would chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree. 
Mumbai, Apr 22 (ANI):
Published on Apr 23, 2022 09:42 AM IST
BySwati Bhasin

A warning by two Maharashtra leaders - Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ravi Rana and his wife independent Member of Parliament (MP) Navneet Rana - has prompted the Mumbai Police to tighten the security outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's Bandra home - Matoshree. Last week, Ravi Rana had threatened to chant “Hanuman Chalisa” outside the CM's home.

“Uddhav Saheb has forgotten Hindutva, the ideology on which he sought votes and got seats (for his party). He has forgotten the teachings of Balasaheb. So, we will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree at 9 am on Saturday to remind the CM of Balasaheb’s teachings. We will go peacefully and will not cause any inconvenience to Mumbaikars," he had told reporters.

While police personnel remained deployed outside the CM's home on Saturday morning, Shiv Sena workers were seen protesting outside the couple's home in Mumbai.

In a video shared on Ravi Rana's Facebook, the couple alleged that police was not letting them out.

"We are waiting, we'll keep Hanuman Chalisa in front of us. We're waiting to teach them a lesson," former Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar told ANI outside the CM's home.

(With inputs from ANI)

Swati Bhasin

A newsroom junkie with 11+ years of experience with print and online publications; travel and books are the soup for the soul.

