Hanuman Chalisa row: 'Sena workers trying to attack': Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana

Maharashtra MLA Ravi Rana and independent MP Navneet Kaur have slammed chief minister Uddhav Thackeray for 'seeking only political gains' in a growing face-off over the couple's plan to recite the 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside 'Matoshree', the CM's Mumbai residence. Ravi Rana accused workers from the ruling Shiv Sena of 'trying to attack our residence'.

"Police aren't allowing us to step outside our house. Shiv Sena workers trying to attack our residence...We've always considered 'Matoshree' as a temple...Uddhav Thackeray only seeking political gains," Rana said.

Navneet Kaur accused Thackeray of having 'ordered Sena workers to heckle us'.

"Maharashtra CM ordered Shiv Sena workers to heckle us. They're breaking the barricades. I'm reiterating that I'll go outside and will chant Hanuman Chalisa at 'Matroshree'. CM only knows how to throw people in jail," she said.

News agency PTI reported some Sena workers had broken through barricades set up outside the couple's residence and tried to enter their home.

An official told PTI police had stopped them and that the situation was under control. This took place around 8.45 am, PTI reported.

Earlier today ANI shared a video of dozens of men gathered outside what is indicated as Rana and Kaur's residence waving flags and shouting.

The mob appears to have blocked the gate.

#WATCH Shiv Sena workers protest outside the residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana in Mumbai as the MP plans to chant Hanuman Chalisa along with her husband MLA Ravi Rana outside 'Matoshree' the residence of #Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/OR7CQQpWlk — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

A crowd of Sena workers and party leaders also gathered outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's residence.

"We are waiting, we'll keep ‘Hanuman Chalisa’ in front of us. We're waiting to teach them a lesson," Kishori Pednekar declared.

Amid a row in the state (and country) over azaan calls on loudspeakers, Rana and Kaur had threatened to chant the 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside 'Matoshree'.

“Uddhav saheb has forgotten Hindutva... the ideology on which he sought votes and got seats (for his party). He has forgotten the teachings of Balasaheb. So, we will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree at 9 am on Saturday..." he said.

"We will go peacefully and will not cause any inconvenience to Mumbaikars."

Earlier Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray created controversy after demanding the state remove loudspeakers from mosques.

He said his party members would play the 'Hanuman Chalisa' on loudspeakers if the demand wasn't met. "Loudspeakers in mosques should be shut by May 3. Otherwise, we will play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers. This is a social issue, not a religious one…. we will not go back on the issue," he declared.

With input from ANI, PTI

