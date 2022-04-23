High security at Uddhav Thackeray home on MLA-MP couple's 'Hanuman Chalisa' plan

A warning by two Maharashtra leaders - Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Ravi Rana and his wife independent Member of Parliament (MP) Navneet Rana - has prompted the Mumbai Police to tighten the security outside chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's Bandra home - Matoshree. Last week, Ravi Rana had threatened to chant “Hanuman Chalisa” outside the CM's home.

“Uddhav Saheb has forgotten Hindutva, the ideology on which he sought votes and got seats (for his party). He has forgotten the teachings of Balasaheb. So, we will recite Hanuman Chalisa outside Matoshree at 9 am on Saturday to remind the CM of Balasaheb’s teachings. We will go peacefully and will not cause any inconvenience to Mumbaikars," he had told reporters.

#WATCH Shiv Sena workers protest outside the residence of Amravati MP Navneet Rana in Mumbai as the MP plans to chant Hanuman Chalisa along with her husband MLA Ravi Rana outside 'Matoshree' the residence of #Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/OR7CQQpWlk — ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2022

While police personnel remained deployed outside the CM's home on Saturday morning, Shiv Sena workers were seen protesting outside the couple's home in Mumbai.

In a video shared on Ravi Rana's Facebook, the couple alleged that police was not letting them out.

"We are waiting, we'll keep Hanuman Chalisa in front of us. We're waiting to teach them a lesson," former Mumbai Mayor and Shiv Sena leader Kishori Pednekar told ANI outside the CM's home.

(With inputs from ANI)

