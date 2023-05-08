High-decibel campaign for May 10 by-poll in Odisha's Jharsuguda ends

The high-decibel campaign for the May 10 bypoll in Odisha's Jharsuguda assembly seat ended at 6 pm on Monday, officials said.

A poll official inks a person's finger (HT_PRINT)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Campaigning was intense as this is the last poll before the general elections next year.

Poll officials have reached Jharsuguda Engineering School from where they will collect their equipment and leave for polling booths.

"The silent period started at 6 pm today. Officials have been asked to ensure that all political workers, start campaigners and candidates who are not voters of Jharsuguda seat leave the constituency. All guest houses and hotels have been thoroughly checked," Odisha's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunj Bihari Dhal told reporters.

The CEO said all arrangements have been put in place to ensure peaceful voting on May 10. Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm on May 10 and votes will be counted on May 13.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As many as 2,21,070 people are eligible to exercise their franchise in 253 booths. Voters comprise 1,10,320 men, 1,10,687 women and 63 of the third gender.

He said polling officials of 227 of the 253 polling stations will leave for their destinations by Monday and the remaining will depart on Tuesday.

The official said sale or distribution of liquor in any hotel, restaurant or bar has been prohibited from 6 pm.

He said exit polls shall not be conducted from 7 am to 6.30 pm on the polling day and violators may get up to two years of imprisonment. Similar restrictions were imposed on opinion polls.

Heavyweight campaigners from major political parties including BJD, Congress and BJP took part in the electioneering.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The by-election was necessitated following the murder of sitting MLA and the then Health Minister Naba Kishore Das on January 29.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan were among those who campaigned for their candidates.

BJD has fielded Das's daughter Deepali Das, while BJP has nominated Tankadhar Tripathy. Congress has fielded Tarun Pandey.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON