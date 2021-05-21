Highest motorable village gives Covid vaccine doses to all 45+

At 4,587 metre above sea level, it’s the world’s highest village connected by a motorable road. But Komic, in Himachal Pradesh’s remote Spiti Valley, is now famous for another reason: all residents aged 45 years and above have been vaccinated for Covid-19.

Komic, another village Hikkim, and Langza, the largest of the three, together comprise Langza panchayat, with a population of 330. Of that, 101 (over the age of 60) and 150 (over 45) have been vaccinated, according to officials.

The panchayat in itself is one of 13 that are part of the larger Kaza block, and where 89% of health care workers, and 79% of those over the age of 60 have been fully vaccinated; and 95% of the population in the 45-plus age group has received one dose. The total population of the block is around 3,500.

In Komic, with a population of 60 people, the proportion is 100% for everyone aged over 45 (20).

“We are happy that the villagers have taken their second dose, too,” says Kaza block medical officer Tenzin Norbu.

Despite cases of the viral illness in the region being rare, villagers say they rarely leave their houses and adhere strictly to Covid-19 guidelines to protect themselves against the disease.

“If we walk out of our houses, it’s only for farming. The older generation stays home with the children,” says 37-year-old Komic resident Palzor, who goes only by one name.

A health department team -- comprising health care worker Prem Singh (who administers the vaccine), verifier Kulwant Singh (who maintains record of the people being given the shots) and Accredited Social Health Activist Padma -- has been visiting the high-altitude villages in the Langza panchayat to vaccinate all residents since January this year.

Climbing over connectivity challenge

Despite enthusiasm among the residents, it hasn’t been easy for authorities.

“After seniors, now young people are enthusiastic about getting vaccinated. The challenge in this area is limited internet connectivity, so it becomes difficult for them to log on to the Co-Win portal to get registered,” says Padma, the ASHA worker who has been visiting the area.

At the core of India’s mammoth vaccination drive, which began on January 16, is the Co-Win digital platform where users have to register to get vaccination slots. The norms allow people in the 45-plus age group and other high-risk groups to turn up at vaccination centres without prior registrations. However, walk-in inoculations are not allowed for the younger age groups so far.

Kaza additional district magistrate Gian Sagar Negi says the state government was requested this month to permit offline registration for vaccinations, and it was subsequently allowed.

“Now 80% of the registration for vaccination is being done offline. Booking is done by calling up the health department and the slot is allotted based on lottery; 20% of the registration are still being done online but everyone has to first register for vaccination,” Lahaul and Spiti deputy commissioner Pankaj Rai says. Till Thursday evening, 12,387 doses of the vaccine had been given in the district with a population of 31,564.

Kaza leading the way

Despite its tough, rocky terrain that receives heavy snowfall at regular intervals through the year, the Kaza block, has taken the lead on vaccination in the district. “People have no hesitancy in getting inoculated as they know that the health infrastructure in the region is limited. Everyone here wants to be protected from the virus,” says Padma.

“In the tribal regions and those inaccessible by road we would depute more staff and the registrations are now being made offline,” says Dr Nipun Jindal, director of National Rural Health Mission in the state.

