Highest number of overseas students in crisis-hit Ukraine from India | 10 points

Over 20,000 Indians are presently in Ukraine including 18,000 students while the world is watching the developments in Ukraine with Russia military buildup on the borders of the country. Flights to India have become costlier and are only available after February 20. Sources on Wednesday said discussions are underway between the external affairs and civil aviation ministries and several airlines on increasing the number of flights between India and Ukraine.

Here are the latest updates:

1. According to the ministry of education and science of Ukraine, 24% of overseas students in Ukraine are from India. The top 10 countries of origin of international students in Ukraine are India, Morocco, Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Nigeria, China, Turkey, Egypt, Israel and Uzbekistan.

2. Around 25 students from Madhya Pradesh's Indore are stuck in Ukraine. Indore's Lok Sabha MP Shankar Lalwani said he has written a letter to external affairs minister S Jaishankar.

3. There are around 1,000 students from Rajasthan in Ukraine, including 40 from Kota. Bundi's Congress leader Charmnesh Sharma said many Indian students studying at Zaporizhzhia State Medical University are in distress.

4. On Tuesday, India advised its nationals in Ukraine to leave the country. The Indian embassy in Kyiv asked Indians in Ukraine to avoid all non-essential travel to and within Ukraine.

5. The advisory created a panic among Indian students in Ukraine as for them leaving the country is not possible. While there are no flights before February 20, the prices have skyrocketed.

6. On Wednesday, the embassy issued another advisory asking the students to not panic because of the unavailability of flights. Book the earliest available and convenient flights, the embassy said.

7. Ukrainian International Airlines, Air Arabia, Fly Dubai, Qatar Airways are operating flights and more flights including that of Air India are being planned, India said.

8. Ukraine is a popular destination for Indian students who want to pursue medical, dental and nursing courses.

9. Many Indian students, as reported, are not keen to come back as a ticket amid the tense situation would cost nearly a lakh rupee.

10. Ukraine International Airlines operates direct flights on the Kyiv-Delhi route under an air bubble arrangement. The other options are transit flights which are costlier as they would be transiting through Dubai, Sharjah, Doha, Almaty and Frankfurt. These flights are operated by Air Arabia, FlyDubai and Qatar Airways.