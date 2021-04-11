Highest single-day Covid-19 spike in J&K, 6 die, 38 girl students test positive

Six deaths were reported and 38 girl hostellers along with five staff members at the University of Jammu were found Covid-19 infected on Saturday, when Jammu Kashmir recorded its highest single-day spike this year amid concerns over the second wave of the disease, said officials.

“The infected girls have been isolated in the hospital rooms and the hostel has been converted into a quarantine centre,” said a health official, who didn’t wish to be named. On Friday, 26 faculty members of different departments in the University tested positive.

The UT saw its highest single-day spike this year with 1,005 new positive cases taking the tally to 1,37,475. Out of the fresh cases, 299 were from Jammu division and 706 from Kashmir division of the Union territory, officials said. Srinagar district has recorded the most daily cases at 492, followed by 183 in Jammu and 93 in Baramulla district. The number of active cases in UT stands at 6,755, while 1,28,691 patients have recovered, according to official data.

A 28-year-old youth from Samba, a 70-year-old man from Bathindi, a 91-year-old man from Nanak Nagar and a 60-year old resident of Gadigarh in Satwari were among the five deceased in Jammu.

Jammu University’s girls’ hostel was declared a quarantine centre after 43 out of the 329 samples tested for the infection returned positive.

“The fresh positive cases included 38 girl students of the campus and five employees,” said a health official.

Officials also said that the vaccination drive in the UT was being sped-up and more doses were requested for from the Centre, however there was no shortage of the vaccine.

“On Saturday J&K received 1 lakh vaccines. However, we need more and the matter has been taken up with the Centre. ...We are administering the Covishield vaccine to around 60,000 people daily but we need more stocks,” the official said.

The recent spike also led to cancellation of several examinations scheduled by the Jammu University.

“It is hereby notified for the information of all concerned that BA, LLB (5 years) 3rd semester, M.Com 3rd semester, BE 7th semester, LLB (3 years) 5th semester and UG 3rd semester, BA LLB (5 years), 3rd/7th semester, BE 7th semester which were scheduled to be held on April 11, 12 and 15, 2021 respectively have been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances and the fresh date shall be communicated,” read a notification issued by the deputy registrar (conduct).