BJP’s two-day national executive meet: Here's what happened

The Bharatiya Janata Party hosted its national executive meeting in Telangana over the weekend, which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing the gathering on Sunday in ‘Bhagyanagar’ (Hyderabad), as PM Modi called it, he spoke about forming a government in the southern state, while Union home minister Amit Shah predicted that the saffron party will rule for 30-40 years.

A look at the key highlights of the meet:

- PM Modi on Sunday said the people of Telangana yearn for a ‘double-engine growth’ and their demand will be fulfilled only when the BJP comes to power in the state. “In other states, too, we have seen that the double-engine government of BJP has led to increasing trust of people,” he said. Once the BJP government comes to power in the southern state, currently governed by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) since 2014, the pace of development will be faster, PM Modi said.

- Adding to the prime minister’s remarks, Shah said the BJP will end the ‘family rule’ in states like Telangana and West Bengal. He said that the saffron party will also work towards ending the politics of appeasement and the next 30-40 years will be the era of the BJP, making India a ‘Vishwa Guru’.

- Taking a dig at the Congress, PM Modi asked the members of his party to learn from the mistakes of parties that ruled India for a long time, but now are in “terminal decline”. He added that the country is tired of dynasty politics and dynasty parties, and that they will not be able to survive for long.

- Talking about the northeast, Shah said the party has found a “permanent address” for the region, that the region will not have more problems in the coming years and that all issues will be solved by 2024.

- Hinting at a possible name change for Hyderabad, PM Modi in his address referred to Hyderabad as ‘Bhagyanagar’. Union minister Piyush Goyal said, “When the BJP comes into power in the state, the chief minister will decide this (name change from Hyderabad to Bhagyanagar) along with the cabinet colleagues.”

