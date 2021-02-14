LIVE: PM Modi inaugurates extension of Chennai Metro Rail Phase-1 project worth 3,770 crore; flags off train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Tamil Nadu on Sunday where he will launch key developmental projects to fulfill the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Before embarking on the visit, PM Modi tweeted his schedule which listed the key projects that will be inaugurated today, like the fourth Railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu; Railway Electrification of single line section in Villupuram - Cuddalore - Mayiladuthurai - Thanjavur and Mayiladuthurai-Thiruvarur.

The Prime Minister will lay foundation stone and inaugurate several developmental projects. He will also hand over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to the Army, at Chennai.

PM Modi inaugurates Discovery campus of IIT Madras

The Discovery Campus of IIT-Madras will place the IIT campus in the state at the global map of scientific research and development. The campus will be built at the estimated cost of ₹1,000 crores at Thaiyur.

PM inaugurates Grand Anicut canal

Built across Kaveri river, Grand Anicut canal. The Prime Minister has taken number of initiative to improves the canal system of Kaveri river. Modernisation of the canal has been taken at the cost of ₹2640 crores.

PM Modi inaugurates fourth Railway line

The Prime Minister has inaugurated the fourth Railway line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu. This 22.1 km section, laid at a cost of ₹293.40 crores, traverses through Chennai and Thiruvallur Districts.

PM Modi flags off Chennai Metro rail Phase-I

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has flagged off the flagship project Chennai Metro Rail in phase-1 built under the cost of ₹3,770 crore with the funding from Centre and state government. The metro rail will cover a stretch of 9.07km with 8 stations.

PM Modi hands over Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to Indian Army in Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handed over the Arjun Main Battle Tank (MK-1A) to Indian Army chief General MM Naravane. The Arjun Main Battle Tank is an indigenously developed armoured fighting vehicle by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).