Gangasagar , A high-speed remote-controlled lifebuoy, used for search and rescue of people in distress in seas or rivers, has been deployed by the West Bengal government at the Gangasagar Mela on the Bay of Bengal coast for the safety of pilgrims, an official said on Wednesday. High-speed lifebuoy drone deployed for Gangasagar pilgrims' safety

The lifebuoy has a range of 1km and is capable of towing up to 1,000 kg, enabling it to assist multiple survivors or even life rafts after spotting them with the use of an on-board high resolution video camera.

A remote-controlled lifebuoy, or water drone, is a motorised, self-propelled flotation device that operators guide with a remote control to quickly reach people in distress in the rivers and seas and bring them to safety. The gadget features a GPS, video feedback, and powerful towing capacity for multiple victims.

The lifebuoy deployed by the state government can achieve a maximum speed of seven metres per second, enabling it to reach victims significantly faster than a human lifeguard.

It can recover from being flipped over or capsized within two seconds, ensuring uninterrupted operation even in rough sea and weather conditions.

"The advanced remote controller includes a screen that displays a 1080p HD video feed from an onboard camera, helping rescuers navigate precisely and monitor the situation," the official said.

He said the device uses GPS for navigation and will automatically return to its launch point if signal is lost or the battery drops below 15 per cent.

"Made from high-density, impact-resistant LLDPE polymer, its enclosed propellers make it safe for distressed individuals to hold onto, preventing secondary injuries," the official added.

The annual Gangasagar Mela is scheduled to be held on Sagar Island from January 12 to 15 at the confluence of River Ganga and the Bay of Bengal.

Pilgrims offer puja at the Kapil Muni temple after taking the holy dip at the confluence.

