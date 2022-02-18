Home / India News / ‘Against my self respect’: Lecturer quits amid Karnataka hijab row
‘Against my self respect’: Lecturer quits amid Karnataka hijab row

Hijab row: The Karnataka High Court has been hearing a slew of petitions against the government order.
Sadaf Khan, 26, the founder of ‘The Hijab Bee’, which she started in 2019. (Pic for representation.)
Published on Feb 18, 2022 12:55 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Reported by Sharan Poovanna | Written by Swati Bhasin

A guest lecturer in Karnataka at Tumkuru’s Jain PU college has quit amid the controversy over restrictions on wearing a hijab (headscarf) at educational institutions that has triggered a massive debate. 

The Karnataka High Court has been hearing a slew of petitions against the government order. 

Students and teachers in the southern state have been told not to wear hijabs, saffron shawls or any religious symbols inside the classrooms after an interim order by the High Court last week.

“For the last three years, I am a guest lecturer at Jain PU college. In these three years, I have had no trouble at all and working comfortably. But yesterday morning our principal sir called us and told us that we shouldn't wear the Hijab or represent any religious symbols and that they had orders,” Chandini, the guest lecturer said. 

“So for the last three years I have been wearing the Hijab and conducting classes. This (restriction) was against my self respect so II have resigned on my own. I am not working without a Hijab in that college," she added in a recorded video message that is being circulated online. 

She ended her hand-written resignation letter saying: " I condemn your undemocratic act". 

The hijab row started from Karnataka’s Udupi a couple of weeks ago. It has led to a nationwide debate. 

Schools and colleges were closed for about a week and large gatherings were banned in parts of the state amid huge protests. 

The Karnataka High Court will continue to hear the matter on Friday afternoon. 

New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 18, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
