Himachal: 15 students test Covid-19 positive in a govt school, classes shut

  • Himachal Pradesh reported a total of 258 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours.
A school staff checks temperature of a student at a school.(AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 10:24 PM IST
PTI | , Shimla

A government school in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur district was closed after its 15 students tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, officials said.

Overall 258 fresh coronavirus cases were reported in the state in the past 24 hours, they said.

Government senior secondary school at Bara in Nadaun town of Hamirpur has been closed till further orders after fifteen students and one staff member were found COVID-19 positive, a health official said.

Besides, seven jawans of the Indian Reserve Battalion, Jangel Beri (Sujanpur Tira) in Hamirpur district have tested coronavirus positive, he said.

The jawans were told to remain in isolation, he added.

One more person died of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, taking the death toll to 3,718.

The fresh death was reported from Mandi district.

The 258 new cases pushed the total infection count to 2,22,569, a state health official said.

As many as 163 more patients recovered from the infection in the past 24 hours, he said.

The overall recoveries have reached 2,17,256, he added.

The Covid active cases in the state as on Saturday was 1,578, the official said.

