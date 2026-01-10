Himachal accident: 14 killed after bus rolls down hill in Sirmaur

At least 14 people were killed and 52 injured after a private bus plunged into a 100-metre-deep gorge near Haripurdhar in Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur district on Friday, police said. Passengers are rescued after a private bus en route from Kupvi to Shimla rolls down the road near Haripurdhar in Sirmaur on Friday. (ANI Video Grab)

They added that the accident took place when the bus travelling from Shimla to Kupvi veered off the road and plunged into the gorge down the road and landed upside down near Haripurdhar village, around 95 kilometres from the district headquarters, Nahan. The bus was carrying more than 60 passengers, police officers said.

While six people died on the spot, eight others succumbed to injuries during treatment, the officers said. Several injured passengers are said to be in critical condition, and the death toll may increase, they added.

Sirmaur deputy commissioner Priyanka said, “14 people, including the bus driver, were killed, and 52 others injured, of which four are critical. The seriously injured 9-year-old girl has been referred to Nahan, while three others have been referred to IGMC Shimla,” she said. “Preliminary information suggests the accident took place when the bus skidded off the road. There were 45 passengers on board,” she added.

Prime Minster Narendra Modi expressed grief over the incident and announce ex-gratia to the next of kin. “The loss of lives due to a bus mishap in Sirmaur, Himachal Pradesh, is extremely saddening. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured,” a tweet by PMO said.

“An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM,” it added.

Sirmaur Superintendent of Police Nishchit Negi said rescue and evacuation operations were immediately launched, with police and other emergency response teams rushing to the spot. “The injured are being evacuated, and rescue teams are carrying out relief operations,” the SP said.

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. He directed the district authorities to provide all possible assistance to the next of kin of the deceased and ensure the best medical care is provided to the injured.

Naresh Chauhan, Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister, said according to the information received so far, the bus skidded off the road and plunged into the gorge. He said efforts are underway to identify all passengers and ensure proper medical care for the injured.

State industry Minister and local MLA, Harshwardhan Chauhan, said, “The district administration is on alert and medical teams and doctors at Dadahu, Sangrah and Nahan hospital are ready to deal with the emergency.”

Chauhan said the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

State Congress President Vinay Kumar, who was visiting Dharamshala, cancelled his programmes and rushed to the accident site.

BJP MP from Shimla, Suresh Kashyap, reached Haripurdhar and met the injured at the Community Health Centre. He said that directions have been issued to the administration to ensure every possible help to the injured.

Former chief minister and leader of the Opposition Jairam Thakur criticised the poor condition of health facilities in the state while expressing grief over the bus accident.