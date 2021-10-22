Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Himachal: Bad weather at Lahaul-Spiti, 80 people stranded

Dhankhar village in the Lahaul-Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)
Published on Oct 22, 2021 08:23 AM IST
As many as 80 people are stranded in Himachal Pradesh's Lahaul-Spiti district due to bad weather, a disaster management official said on Thursday. Eleven tourists travelling in cars are among those stranded at Batal, he added.

They are staying at the PWD rest house and Chacha-Chachi Ka Dhabha at Batal, the official said.

A plan has been chalked out to take them to safer places in 4x4 vehicles on Friday, he added.

