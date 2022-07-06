VIDEO | Flash floods, cloudburst in Himachal's Kullu, 4 feared dead: Report

At least four people are feared dead after a cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, news agency PTI reported Monday citing a disaster management agency official.

The official also said emergency and rescue teams had been rushed to the spot, but were stuck due to landslides in the area. Further details on the cloudburst are awaited.

Flash floods hit the Manikaran valley in Kullu after heavy rainfall. Dozens of homes and camping sites were damaged in Chojh village. At least five cattle were washed away, the official said.