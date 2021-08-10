Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Himachal CM expresses concern over Covid-19 surge; active cases rise to 2,086
india news

Himachal CM expresses concern over Covid-19 surge; active cases rise to 2,086

There are six districts in Himachal Pradesh which are showing a rising trend in daily new Covid-19 cases in the last 14 days, the health ministry said on Tuesday.
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 10, 2021 10:50 PM IST
An increase on the number of tourists seen at Ridge, in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh. (Deepak Sansta / Hindustan Times)

With a reproductive rate of 1.3, higher than the national average of 1, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed concern regarding the recent spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the state. Himachal Pradesh reported 2,086 active cases on Monday while the positivity rate stood at 1.9%, a health official told news agency PTI.

Thakur said the recent spike in cases remains a matter of concern and that experts are unsure about the future trajectory of the Covid-19 situation. There are six districts in Himachal Pradesh which are showing a rising trend in daily new Covid-19 cases in the last 14 days, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The health ministry highlighted that Himachal Pradesh has an R-value of 1.3. R-value of a disease indicates the effective reproduction rate or the ability of a disease to spread.

Himachal Pradesh saw a recent spike in Covid-19 cases which has created concern among experts. The government is also concerned about the incoming tourists which they fear could contribute to the rise in cases. It also made negative Covid-19 test reports mandatory and fully vaccinated people to enter the state.

Earlier in social media, several pictures and videos were shared where tourists were seen flouting Covid-19 rules. The state saw an influx of tourists as Covid-19 guidelines were relaxed across the country and also due to the heat during the months of June and July in northwestern states. Chief minister Jairam Thakur earlier said that tourists cannot be stopped but people can still adhere to rules and regulations set to curb the spread of Covid-19.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
himachal pradesh covid-19
RELATED STORIES
TRENDING NEWS

Mama lion plays with curious little cub. Clip is delightful

The one and only

Man gives hairdresser $500 tip for just a snip. Her reaction is winning hearts

Shocking clip shows bull moose charging at person filming it in the US. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
climate change
Shilpa Shetty
Hartalika Teej 2021
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Kareena Kapoor
August 2021 festivals
Ujjwala scheme 2.0
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP