Himachal CM expresses concern over Covid-19 surge; active cases rise to 2,086

With a reproductive rate of 1.3, higher than the national average of 1, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has expressed concern regarding the recent spike in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the state. Himachal Pradesh reported 2,086 active cases on Monday while the positivity rate stood at 1.9%, a health official told news agency PTI.

Thakur said the recent spike in cases remains a matter of concern and that experts are unsure about the future trajectory of the Covid-19 situation. There are six districts in Himachal Pradesh which are showing a rising trend in daily new Covid-19 cases in the last 14 days, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

The health ministry highlighted that Himachal Pradesh has an R-value of 1.3. R-value of a disease indicates the effective reproduction rate or the ability of a disease to spread.

Himachal Pradesh saw a recent spike in Covid-19 cases which has created concern among experts. The government is also concerned about the incoming tourists which they fear could contribute to the rise in cases. It also made negative Covid-19 test reports mandatory and fully vaccinated people to enter the state.

Earlier in social media, several pictures and videos were shared where tourists were seen flouting Covid-19 rules. The state saw an influx of tourists as Covid-19 guidelines were relaxed across the country and also due to the heat during the months of June and July in northwestern states. Chief minister Jairam Thakur earlier said that tourists cannot be stopped but people can still adhere to rules and regulations set to curb the spread of Covid-19.