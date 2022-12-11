Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh’s supporters hold protest over CM choice

High Drama unfolded in Himachal’s capital Shimla on Saturday as the supporters of Himachal Pradesh Congress Chief Pratibha Singh staged a protest outside the State Assembly, where the Congress Legislative Party was meeting to choose its leader, even as she was already out of the race for the CM’s post.

As the news spread that party high command had approved the elevation of Sukhu as the chief minister, the supporters of Pratibha Singh started raising slogans in her favour and against the party high command.

The police deployed at the state assembly had a tough time in controlling the Congress workers. Director General of Police (DGP) Sanjay Kundu also rushed to the spot after the things started spiraling out of control.

Amid the ruckus, senior party leader and Sujanpur MLA Rajinder Singh Rana made the announcement of Sukhu being elected as Chief Minister and Mukesh Agnihotri as deputy Chief Minister.

Earlier on Friday, the CLP had authorized the party high command to take a final called on the CM’s face after consensus could not be drawn on the proposed names.

Pratibha Singh’s supporters had also held a show of strength yesterday and even stopped the cavalcade of Central party observers Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

Meanwhile, the central observers had one-to-one consultation with MLAs till late night on Friday and also on Saturday.

There was also a mild scuffle between Pratibha and Sukhu supporters at Rajeev Bhawan, headquarters of the state Congress.

Party sources told that Pratibha Singh lost the race for top post as the party high command was not keen to go to by-elections immediately after Congress’ victory in the general assembly elections.

If Pratibha Singh was made the chief minister, two by-elections were have to be held, one for the Lok Sabha and one for legislative assembly.

Another thing that went against her candidature was party’s loss on nine out of 10 seats in the Mandi district of Mandi Parliamentary constituency, which is represented by Singh.

Rumours were also rife that she was seeking deputy chief minister minister’s post for her son and Shimla-Rural MLA Vikramaditya which could not be independently confirmed.

Meanwhile, speaking to media, Singh said she accepts the party high command’s decision and would continue to perform her duty in whichever capacity the party wants.