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Himachal govt defers 30 per cent salary of top officials for six months

Himachal govt defers 30 per cent salary of top officials for six months

Published on: Apr 19, 2026 03:38 pm IST
PTI |
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Shimla, A portion of the salary of officers and employees of the Himachal Pradesh government has been deferred for a period of six months in a bid to efficiently manage financial resources, according to a notification issued by the Finance Department on Sunday.

Himachal govt defers 30 per cent salary of top officials for six months

According to the notification, the deferment will be effective from May, 2026 and is temporary in nature.

Thirty per cent of the salary of the chief secretary, additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries, director general of police, additional director general of police, principal chief conservator of forests and additional principal chief conservator of forests has been deferred.

Twenty per cent of the salary of the secretaries, heads of departments, inspector general of police, deputy inspector general of police, superintendent of police, police officers up to the level of SPs, chief conservator of forests, conservator of forests and other forest officers up to the district forest officer level have been deferred.

The payable and deferred components of salary will be reflected in the e-salary system and pay slips to ensure transparency, and the deferred portion of salary shall be reckoned for all purposes like pensioner benefits, leave encashment and others as per relevant rules, the notification said.

The notification added that this measure is temporary in nature and is being undertaken as a collective effort to manage financial resources efficiently. The deferred portion of the pay shall not be treated as a deduction and will be released at a later date based on the financial position of the state government.

Presenting the budget for the financial year 2026-27, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had on March 21 announced deferment in the salaries of the chief minister, ministers, MLAs and officers.

The state government had also deferred 50 per cent of the chief minister's salary, 30 per cent of cabinet ministers and 20 per cent of members of the Legislative Assembly for six months.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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