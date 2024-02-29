Himachal political crisis: Vikramaditya Singh to quit as minister? He replies

Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh on Thursday said he won't press for his resignation as a minister in the Himachal Pradesh cabinet. The Congress leader further informed that he would speak with the party observers again.



Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Bhupesh Baghel and DK Shivakumar have been deputed as observes amid the political crisis in Himachal Pradesh. Himachal Pradesh Congress MLA Vikramaditya Singh (left)(PTI)

"I had said that I won't press it. Dialogues are underway. Observers are here and they trying to set everything right. We will speak with them again...Himachal is 'devabhoomi', it has blessings of the deities and I had also gone to Ayodhya and took blessings of Lord Ram. So, we have everyone's blessings. There is no problem...," Singh was quoted by news agency ANI.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

ALSO READ| Congress has no moral right to stay in power, says Himachal BJP chief

Earlier, on Wednesday, Singh withdrew his resignation and said there was no danger (to the government), it was just a creation.

"It is the responsibility of every individual to strengthen the organisation. In the larger interest and unity of the party, the resignation by me in the morning which the CM refused to accept, I would not like to press it further. There was no danger (to the government), it was just a creation," he said as per PTI.

ALSO READ| Himachal: Congress observers recommend retaining Sukhu as CM till LS elections

Why is Vikramaditya Singh miffed ?

Singh alleged that Congress MLAs were overlooked and attempts were made to stifle their voices. He also claimed being emotionally hurt by government's failure to provide land for installation of statue of Virbhadra Singh (his father).

“The state government failed to find even a small piece of land on Mall Road to install the statue of a person (Virbhadra Singh) who was the CM of Himachal Pradesh six times, because of whom this government was formed…We are emotional people, we have nothing to do with posts…But this is very unfortunate...I am very hurt, not politically but emotionally,” Singh said.

“I have never said anything about the functioning of the government, but it is my responsibility to say it clearly today...I have always said that position and cabinet berth is not important for me. For me, the most important thing is the relationship with the people of Himachal Pradesh...But the kind of system prevailing in the government in the last one year, how MLAs were overlooked and attempts were made to stifle their voices - this is a result of that,” he added.