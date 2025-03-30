Himachal Pradesh: 6 killed, 5 injured in landslide in Kullu

Six people were killed and five injured in a landslide accompanied by a tree falling near Gurdwara Manikaran Sahib in Kullu in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. People gather near the site of accident after a tree fell on vehicles due to strong winds in Manikaran, in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh.(PTI)

“Six people died, and five were injured after trees were uprooted near Manikaran Gurudwara parking in Kullu. Police and rescue teams of the district administration have shifted five injured to the local community hospital at Jari,” Ashwani Kumar, additional district magistrate, Kullu, told ANI.

Kullu MLA Sunder Singh Thakur told ANI,"This incident took place near Manikaran Gurudwara where a tree uprooted... Bodies are being brought to the hospital, and the four injured are also being brought here...A police team and the administration are present at the spot."

A tree on the mountain opposite the gurudwara got uprooted following a storm and landslide. It fell on some vehicles parked on the road, killing six and injuring three others, officials told PTI.

The injured have been sent to Jari Hospital for treatment, the officials added.

Medical teams, police and revenue officials are present at the spot and coordinating rescue and relief operations, said Kullu's Sub Divisional Magistrate Vikas Shukla told reporters at the spot.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur have expressed deep grief over the incident.

CM Sukhu has directed the district administration to extend all possible assistance to the victims and their families.

He has also instructed officers to ensure the best possible medical treatment for the injured.

March 1: Heavy rain, snowfall triggered landslide in several parts of Himachal Pradesh

Earlier this month, heavy rains and snowfall disrupted normal life in several parts of Himachal Pradesh, triggering landslides, blocking roads and huge mounds of debris swept by gushing waters damaging vehicles in Kullu.

A massive landslide triggered by incessant rains and cloudbursts at Rokaru in the Kangra district damaged several vehicles and endangered 12 houses, PTI reported.

The affected families have been relocated to safer places, and restoration work is in progress, said Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hem Raj.

One person was reported missing near the Shiva Hydropower project in Palampur, and a search operation has been launched to trace him, officials said.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

