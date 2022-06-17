Himachal Pradesh elections: PM Modi holds roadshow in Dharamshala

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a roadshow in Himachal Pradesh’s Dharamshala, as he kickstarted the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s campaign in the electorally significant Kangra region ahead of the state elections at the end of the year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This is the Prime Minister’s second visit to the state in a fortnight. Modi is on a two-day visit to Dharamshala to chair the first national conference of chief secretaries at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) stadium.

Accompanied by chief minister Jai Ram Thakur, Modi waved at the crowd from an open jeep as he held the roadshow from KCCB Chowk to State Martyrs Memorial here amid tight security. The Prime Minister was welcomed by various cultural groups which, in their traditional costumes, performed with their musical instruments.

Artists from the Tibetan Institute of Performing Arts (TIPA) also performed the traditional Tashi Shopa dance to welcome Modi.

The BJP claimed that more than 10,000 party workers had arrived for the roadshow to welcome Modi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“There was a lot of excitement. Our workers were scattered along the kilometre-long stretch to welcome the Prime Minister,” BJP’s state media coordinator Rakesh Sharma said.

Following the roadshow, Modi presided over the All India Chief Secretaries’ Conclave at HPCA stadium. The conference was also attended by Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

On May 31, the Prime Minister had held a massive roadshow from Central Telegraph Office to Rani Jhansi Park at Mall road in Shimla, to mark the eighth anniversary of the BJP government at the Centre.

Himachal Pradesh is set to go to the polls at the end of this year along with another BJP-ruled state Gujarat. The BJP is pulling out all stops to retain power in the hill state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), buoyed over its poll victory in Punjab, has also shifted its focus to the state where politics has largely remained bipolar except a few instances.

The BJP is focusing on Kangra as the region sends about a quarter of MLAs to the 68-member state assembly. Kangra has always shown a trend of voting against the incumbent regime, raising concerns for the saffron party.

The party that wins maximum seats in Kangra normally forms the government in the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON