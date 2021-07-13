Himachal Pradesh flash flood updates: NDRF teams rushed, more rain likely today

Heavy rainfall triggered a flash flood in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district on Monday, which led to about a dozen vehicles being swept away and buildings damaged in Dharamshala. Chief minister Jairam Thakur has appealed to tourists to avoid visiting high-risk areas following the flash flood.

Thakur said that no casualty has been reported in the area so far.

The state government as well as the central government are monitoring the situation with teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) deployed in the region.

It has been reported that the national highway 3 has been blocked at the Pandoh area of Mandi district due to a landslide. The road from Mandi to Kullu has also been blocked, along with the Mandi-Kataula road.

Here are the key developments on Himachal Pradesh rain and landslide:

The NDRF has rushed three teams to conduct rescue-and-search operations in the flash flood-affected regions in Kangra district. Several people were reported stranded near Boh and Tatwani villages, an NDRF spokesperson told news agency PTI.

The state government has asked all the deputy commissioners and superintendents of police to stay alert and keep regulating tourist places.

Bad weather has led to the closure of the Gaggal airport.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange weather warning of heavy to very heavy rain in the middle and low hills for Tuesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the situation is being closely monitored. "Authorities are working with the state government. All possible support is being extended," he tweeted on Monday.

Union home minister Amit Shah spoke to chief minister Jairam Thakur about the situation in the flood-affected areas of the state.

A drain near Bhagsu Nag in upper Dharamsala adjoining Mecleodganj changed its course owing to heavy rains, sweeping away four cars and several bikes on Monday.

A government school building at Bhagsunag was also damaged and adjacent hotels there were inundated, according to videos captured by the locals.

The tourists who have already arrived in Dharamsala and its surrounding places have been advised to stay where they are as roads have also been damaged due to heavy rains.

The district administration has set up a disaster control room and asked tourists to contact the toll free number 1077.