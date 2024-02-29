Himachal Pradesh News Live: LS MP takes dig at BJP over cross-voting in RS poll

Himachal Pradesh News Live: Amidst political turmoil in Himachal Pradesh following the defeat of the Congress candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu affirmed on Wednesday that his government would continue to operate for the full five-year term. "Neither the high command nor anyone else has requested my resignation, and there is no indication of such," Sukhu stated....Read More

He highlighted, "The state BJP leaders lacked confidence in their own people, resorting to the deployment of CRPF and Haryana police, and even using a helicopter."

In an unexpected setback for the ruling Congress in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP secured victory in the state's sole Rajya Sabha seat on Wednesday, with its candidate Harsh Mahajan defeating Congress stalwart Abhishek Manu Singhvi. This result has potentially paved the way for a no-confidence motion in the assembly.

Sukhu affirmed, "Despite this setback, I want to stress that the people of Himachal are with us, the MLAs are with us, and I can confidently say that we will lead the Himachal government for the next five years."

When asked whether the current situation stemmed from "Operation Lotus" or internal issues, the chief minister admitted, "There may have been some mistakes and shortcomings due to those errors." However, he added, "Operation Lotus played a more significant role in the situation, employing certain tactics."

Tuesday's voting ended in a tie, with both Congress and BJP candidates securing 34 votes each, indicating that at least six Congress MLAs voted against the party. The result was subsequently determined by drawing lots.

In the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly, the Congress holds 40 seats, the BJP has 25 legislators, and the remaining three seats are held by independents.

Here are some pointers on the political crisis in Himachal: