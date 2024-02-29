Himachal Pradesh News Live: LS MP takes dig at BJP over cross-voting in RS poll
Himachal Pradesh News Live: Amidst political turmoil in Himachal Pradesh following the defeat of the Congress candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu affirmed on Wednesday that his government would continue to operate for the full five-year term. "Neither the high command nor anyone else has requested my resignation, and there is no indication of such," Sukhu stated....Read More
He highlighted, "The state BJP leaders lacked confidence in their own people, resorting to the deployment of CRPF and Haryana police, and even using a helicopter."
In an unexpected setback for the ruling Congress in Himachal Pradesh, the BJP secured victory in the state's sole Rajya Sabha seat on Wednesday, with its candidate Harsh Mahajan defeating Congress stalwart Abhishek Manu Singhvi. This result has potentially paved the way for a no-confidence motion in the assembly.
Sukhu affirmed, "Despite this setback, I want to stress that the people of Himachal are with us, the MLAs are with us, and I can confidently say that we will lead the Himachal government for the next five years."
When asked whether the current situation stemmed from "Operation Lotus" or internal issues, the chief minister admitted, "There may have been some mistakes and shortcomings due to those errors." However, he added, "Operation Lotus played a more significant role in the situation, employing certain tactics."
Tuesday's voting ended in a tie, with both Congress and BJP candidates securing 34 votes each, indicating that at least six Congress MLAs voted against the party. The result was subsequently determined by drawing lots.
In the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly, the Congress holds 40 seats, the BJP has 25 legislators, and the remaining three seats are held by independents.
Here are some pointers on the political crisis in Himachal:
- Parliamentary affairs minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said on Wednesday that a petition was filed against the six Congress MLAs who cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha election, and the decision regarding the same will be taken by the speaker.
- CM Sukhu's conciliatory message amid turmoil in state – The CM emphasized that all fellow party members were akin to his younger siblings and underscored the party's ethos of "forgiveness" over "revenge." He asserted that the Congress government would complete its term.
- The budget was passed through voice vote in Himachal assembly amid turmoil and the assembly session adjourned.
Himachal Pradesh News Live: "Our Rajya Sabha candidate from Himachal Pradesh, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, could not win the elections as some of our MLAs cross-voted. The party highcommand appointed observers, who have arrived in Shimla and will talk to all of them (dissident leaders). I hope the matter will be resolved soon," Pilot said.
Himachal Pradesh News Live: Vikramaditya Singh is a two-time MLA. He won his first election in 2017. He repeated the performance in 2023.
The Congress has 40 MLAs while the BJP has 25 in the 68-member state assembly for which elections were held in 2022. The Congress government is facing crisis due to cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha polls which resulted in defeat of party nominee Abhishek Manu Singhvi.
Himachal Pradesh News Live: "The Congress government proved its majority today and passed the budget. A whip was issued to the party MLAs to be present in the House during voting on Wednesday on budget. But these MLAs defied it by staying away," parliamentary affairs minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said.
"Six rebel MLAs were found absent today during the passing of the budget. I told the Speaker about this. We filed a petition yesterday to disqualify them, and a hearing was held today. The Speaker will now take a decision on this," Chauhan added.
Himachal Pradesh News Live: In the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly, the Congress boasts 40 MLAs, while the BJP holds 25 seats, with three independents rounding out the composition. However, the recent defection of six Congress legislators has created turmoil within the party, particularly since it's only in power independently in three states.
Further complicating matters, the suspension of 15 BJP MLAs has added a new layer of intrigue to the ongoing political saga in Himachal Pradesh, reducing the effective strength of the House to 53. Should these MLAs remain suspended during the budget voting, the Congress would require 27 votes for passage. Read More
Himachal Pradesh News Live: Following the cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections, where the Bharatiya Janata Party secured 10 out of 15 seats across three states, Lok Sabha MP Danish Ali remarked on Wednesday that it marks a first in our nation's history. He highlighted the contradiction wherein the ruling party asserts a potential victory of 400 seats, yet simultaneously engages in efforts to weaken opposition parties.
"This is happening for the first time in the politics of the country. On one side, the ruling party is saying that they will be at 400, but on the other hand, they are working to break the opposition parties. The ruling party has formed a committee, and these people are responsible for seeing who will do cross-voting and who will break the MLAs of other parties. This is not good for Indian politics or Indian democracy," he said.
Himachal Pradesh News Live: Rajinder Rana, Sudhir Sharma, Ravi Thakur, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Chetanya Sharma and Divender Kumar (Bhutto) are the six Cong MLAs who cross-voted for BJP in the RS elections.
Himachal Pradesh News Live: On Wednesday, the Congress went into overdrive to salvage its sole state government in northern India, dispatching senior leaders to Himachal Pradesh in a bid to pacify six rebel lawmakers. Their cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha election the previous day had not only resulted in the loss of a seat but also raised doubts about the tenure of Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu. More
Himachal Pradesh News Live: Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, the minister, who is the son of late Congress stalwart and long-time former CM Virbhadra Singh, said, "There is a difference between taking back the resignation and not pressing it until a final outcome emerges from the ongoing dialogue and the efforts of the central observers. We have had a round of discussions with the central observers and have briefed them on the present situation in the state. Till the final outcome (of the placatiry efforts of the central observers), I won't press my resignation."
Himachal Pradesh News Live: In the midst of the political upheaval in Himachal Pradesh following the cross-voting incident involving six Congress MLAs during the Rajya Sabha seat polling on Tuesday, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made a significant statement on Wednesday. He emphasized that all fellow party members were akin to his younger siblings and underscored the party's ethos of "forgiveness" over "revenge."
Assuring that the Congress government will fulfil the mandate of the people and complete its tenure of five years, CM Sukhu said, "Hum toh sab ko maaf karne wale log hai, hum badle ki bhavna se kaam karne wale log nahi hain (We believe in forgiveness, not revenge.) All fellow members of my party are like my younger brothers and sisters. Our government will complete its full 5-year term."
Himachal Pradesh News Live: On Wednesday, the Congress faced urgent challenges in maintaining its government in Himachal Pradesh amidst a series of dramatic events. This included the suspension of 15 BJP MLAs by the Speaker and a resignation offer from prominent minister Vikramaditya Singh, who later softened his stance.
Singh who initially announced his intention to resign from the council of ministers, later withdrew his offer after a meeting with central observers sent by the party to Shimla. He cited chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's rejection of his resignation offer and emphasized the importance of party unity.
The turmoil stemmed from cross-voting by six Congress MLAs in the Rajya Sabha election, prompting the party to seek their disqualification. This led to a standoff in the assembly, with the BJP seeking a vote on the Budget to challenge the Congress's majority.
Despite the crisis, the Budget was eventually passed through voice vote, and the assembly session adjourned. Chief Minister Sukhu denied rumors of his resignation, asserting that the Congress government would complete its term.
Efforts to address the situation included Congress dispatching observers to Shimla and signalling a willingness to take "tough steps" to maintain party integrity. Vikramaditya Singh's initial resignation offer highlighted underlying tensions within the party, reflecting dissatisfaction with the leadership.
In the assembly, chaos ensued as BJP MLAs were suspended for alleged disrespect towards the Speaker. Despite their refusal to leave, the suspension was upheld, further intensifying the political deadlock.
The situation remained fluid, with the opposition BJP continuing to challenge the Congress government's legitimacy. The involvement of independent MLAs added complexity to the political landscape, highlighting the precarious nature of the state's governance.
Himachal Pradesh News Live: Vikramaditya Singh said the central observers have assured him that his concerns would be taken care of and he is not pressing for the resignation, and added that the organisation is more important than individuals.
"In the larger interest, I will not press for my resignation," he told the media persons earlier in the day.