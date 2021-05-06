Home / India News / Himachal Pradesh records 1,456 new Covid-19 cases, 28 more deaths
Himachal Pradesh records 1,456 new Covid-19 cases, 28 more deaths

According to data updated till 2 pm, the death toll in the state due to the disease now stands at 1,707 and the case tally at 1,16,252.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON MAY 06, 2021 04:28 PM IST
Active cases in the state now stand at 25,475, a senior official said. (HT file photo)

Himachal Pradesh on Thursday recorded 1,465 Covid-19 cases and 28 fatalities, a senior official said.

According to data updated till 2 pm, the death toll in the state due to the disease now stands at 1,707 and the case tally at 1,16,252.

Active cases in the state now stand at 25,475, the official said.

Also, 1,864 coronavirus patients recovered from the infection during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in Himachal to 89,018, he said.

