Himachal Pradesh: Students of classes 3 to 7 back to school from today

Following new directions to reopen schools in the state for classes one to seven, the Kangra district administration also issued an order stating that students of classes three and above can attend school from November 10.
It is to be noted that physical classes for school students of standards eight and above have already reopened in the state. (File Photo / PTI)
Published on Nov 10, 2021 07:46 AM IST
Written by Joydeep Bose | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Schools in Himachal Pradesh will be reopening from Wednesday for students of classes 3 to 7, in view of the gradually normalising coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation. Issuing an official order in this regard earlier this week, the Jairam Thakur-led Himachal government additionally informed that students of first and second standards will also be able to attend physical classes from November 15 (next Monday) and that transport buses will be allowed to resume at full capacity instead of the earlier 50 per cent norms.

An official release from the Himachal Pradesh department of information and public relations reads, “… the cabinet decided to re-open schools for students of classes 3 to 7 standard with effect from November 10 and classes 1-2 standards from November 15 at full capacity.”

Following new directions to reopen schools in the state for classes one to seven, the Kangra district administration also issued an order stating that students of classes three and above can attend school from November 10. The order also stated that students of classes one and two will be allowed to attend physical classes from November 15, for the first time since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Himachal Pradesh cabinet has also decided to recommend the governor to convene the winter session of the Vidhan Sabha from December 10 to 15 at Dharamshala, district Kangra. “It would have five sittings,” the release said.

The government also gave its nod to enhance the stipend of PG-MDS students at the government dental college in Shimla by 5,000 per month from April 1. Now the MDS students of 1st year would get 40,000 instead of 35,000, 2nd-year students would get 45,000 instead of Rs. 40,000 and 3rd-year students will get 50,000 per month instead of 45,000," the government said.

 

(With inputs from agencies)

 

