Himachal Pradesh to reopen schools for Class 8 from today

The Himachal Pradesh government has allowed reopening of schools for students of Class 8 from Monday (October 11) but in accordance with all coronavirus disease (Covid-19) related protocols.

“Education Department is allowed to open the Schools from class 8th onwards w.e.f. 11-10-2021 on all working days subject to SOPs issued by Education Department adhering to the safety guidelines and appropriate behavior as per Covid-19 protocol,” a state government notification issued on October 8 read.

The notification added that all schools in Himachal Pradesh will have to ensure mandatory wearing of masks, hand sanitisation and maintain social distancing.

“To ensure staggering of students and to follow all the SOPs and Covid-19 guidelines, all the principals and headmasters are authorized to implement the micro plan already prepared for their respective school, as per availability of the accommodation,” the notification further read.

Students will also continue to access online study material through the government’s ‘Har Ghar Pathshala’ initiative.

Schools for classes 9 to 12 had reopened in Himachal Pradesh in September. According to arrangement put in place by the state government, students of classes 10 and 12 attend school on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, whereas those of classes 9 and 11 on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

More than 220,000 cases of the coronavirus disease have been reported in Himachal Pradesh so far. These include 1,371 active cases, 215,322 recoveries and 3,699 deaths. Authorities have administered nearly 8.6 million vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries till now of which 5,679,15 have received the first dose and the remaining 2,920,370 are fully vaccinated.