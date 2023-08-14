Himachal Pradesh rain LIVE updates: ‘At least 21 dead amid heavy downpour so far,’ says CM Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand rain LIVE updates: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Sunday that for over twenty-four hours, thirteen districts will experience moderate rainfall and one or two places in the state will encounter heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal chief minister takes stock of the situation near temple collapse in Shimla that killed at least nine people on Monday.(X/@SukhuSukhvinder)

IMD Shimla, as of 3:00pm on Sunday predicted, “In the next 24 hours, there is a chance of moderate rain in Bilaspur, Chamba, Hamirpur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Una, Kinnaur, Lahaul, Spiti, and heavy to very heavy rain at one or two places.”

Meanwhile, in Uttarakhand, the IMD issued a red alert for heavy rainfall with lightning in six districts of the state for Monday.

The weather department said, “Very heavy to extremely heavy rain/thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and very intense to extremely intense spells is very likely to occur at isolated places in Dehradun, Pauri, Tehri, Nainital, Champawat, and Udham Singh Nagar in the next 24 hours.”