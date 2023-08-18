Himachal Pradesh rain toll rises to 74; waterlogging in Dehradun’s Kaluwala: Top points

The death toll in Himachal Pradesh rain-related incidents has jumpeincreased to 74 amid reports of flash floods and landslides. Among the deaths, 21 died due to major landslides at Shiva temple in Summer Hill, Fagli, and Krishnanagar. Eight people are still feared buried under the temple debris.

Uttarakhand SDRF and NDRF conduct a search operation following a landslide due to rains at Gaurikund in Rudraprayag. (ANI Photo)

In Uttarakhand, the water level of Pranmati river in Chamoli district has increased to a great extent following incessant rainfall in the state, which has been witnessed massive flooding and landslides. Authorities have alerted the locals in the area to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents, officials said on Friday.

On Thursday, Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu visited flood and severe rain-affected areas in Mandi district — Matehdi, Baldwara, Maseran and Jukain of Sarkaghat assembly. Sukhu interacted with people who suffered losses this year's monsoon and assured them that all possible support from the government.

Top rainfall updates from Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand:

In Uttarakhand's Rishikesh, the supportive wire on the Ram Jhula Bridge broke due to over flooding over the Ganga river, after incessant rainfall in the state, leading to the authorities stopping the movement of two-wheelers. Officials said, “The Pauri Police administration has banned the movement of people and two-wheelers after the bridge of the famous Ram Jhula Bridge broke down in the pilgrimage city of Rishikesh due to the spate of river Ganga.” The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) in Uttarakhand said on Thursday night that as excessive water filled houses in Kaluwala after heavy rainfall in Dehradun. The SDRF team reached the spot and the rescue work was on. The SDRF said it was constantly trying to help the affected people. In Himachal Pradesh, the rescue and search operation was underway on Friday in landslide-affected areas in Shimla. In Summer Hill Area, Disaster Response Forces were seen carrying out the operation. Himachal CM Sukhu said on Thursday that some amount of relief funds from the central government were still pending. He said, “The Union government's first instalment of interim relief was still pending. Out of the relief amount of Rs. 315 crore, which was pending for the last few years with the union government due to some audit objections, a sum of Rs.189 crore has been released whereas under the SDRF, a total of ₹ 360 crore is released to the State. The central government released the first instalment of ₹ 180 crore in June and the second instalment of ₹ 180 crore in advance, which was to be received in December. Thus the amount of ₹ 360 crore, received so far, was our righteous share, which otherwise is given to all the States. No separate financial assistance has been released so far.” India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that light to very heavy rainfall was likely to occur over Uttarakhand on Friday as well as between August 21 and 23. Himachal IMD scientist Surender Paul said, “Monsoon is on the higher side this time...If we see the data, there is 43% excess rainfall since June 1 in Himachal Pradesh. Scattered rainfall will occur in the next 4-5 days. There will be controlled rainfall in the state till August 25.” A road sank on Thursday evening in Uttarakhand between Maithana and Pursadi on Shri Badrinath National Highway.

