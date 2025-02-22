Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 22, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 22, 2025, is 15.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.59 °C and 17.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 06:10 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 22, 2025

Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 23, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.59 °C and 18.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 23, 2025 15.59 Light rain February 24, 2025 16.50 Sky is clear February 25, 2025 17.47 Scattered clouds February 26, 2025 19.88 Broken clouds February 27, 2025 9.12 Moderate rain February 28, 2025 17.37 Light rain March 1, 2025 15.55 Moderate rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 22, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.33 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 25.62 °C Light rain Chennai 28.44 °C Overcast clouds Bengaluru 26.91 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 31.23 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 28.96 °C Sky is clear Delhi 21.15 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



