Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 22, 2025
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 22, 2025, is 15.59 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.59 °C and 17.21 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:52 AM and will set at 06:10 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, February 23, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 4.59 °C and 18.01 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 30%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 23, 2025
|15.59
|Light rain
|February 24, 2025
|16.50
|Sky is clear
|February 25, 2025
|17.47
|Scattered clouds
|February 26, 2025
|19.88
|Broken clouds
|February 27, 2025
|9.12
|Moderate rain
|February 28, 2025
|17.37
|Light rain
|March 1, 2025
|15.55
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on February 22, 2025
