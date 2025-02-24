Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 24, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on February 24, 2025 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 24, 2025, is 17.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.27 °C and 19.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 06:12 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.97 °C and 20.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 25, 2025
|17.02
|Sky is clear
|February 26, 2025
|19.04
|Overcast clouds
|February 27, 2025
|17.14
|Moderate rain
|February 28, 2025
|16.00
|Moderate rain
|March 1, 2025
|10.36
|Moderate rain
|March 2, 2025
|13.49
|Light rain
|March 3, 2025
|18.86
|Sky is clear
Weather in other cities on February 24, 2025
