Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 24, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 24, 2025, is 17.02 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.27 °C and 19.16 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 23% and the wind speed is 23 km/h. The sun rose at 06:50 AM and will set at 06:12 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 24, 2025

Tomorrow, on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 5.97 °C and 20.68 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 13%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 25, 2025 17.02 Sky is clear February 26, 2025 19.04 Overcast clouds February 27, 2025 17.14 Moderate rain February 28, 2025 16.00 Moderate rain March 1, 2025 10.36 Moderate rain March 2, 2025 13.49 Light rain March 3, 2025 18.86 Sky is clear



Weather in other cities on February 24, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 29.51 °C Sky is clear Kolkata 27.19 °C Sky is clear Chennai 27.7 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 28.44 °C Scattered clouds Hyderabad 28.65 °C Sky is clear Ahmedabad 32.01 °C Sky is clear Delhi 23.03 °C Sky is clear



