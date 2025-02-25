Menu Explore
Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 25, 2025

Byhindustantimes.com
Feb 25, 2025 07:08 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on February 25, 2025 here.

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 25, 2025, is 15.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.83 °C and 19.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:13 PM.

Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 25, 2025
Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 25, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.78 °C and 18.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

DateTemperature (°C)Sky
February 26, 202515.91Light rain
February 27, 202515.15Light rain
February 28, 202513.01Moderate rain
March 1, 20258.42Rain and snow
March 2, 202513.90Moderate rain
March 3, 202517.60Light rain
March 4, 202518.17Light rain


Weather in other cities on February 25, 2025

CityTemperature (°C)Sky
Mumbai28.57 °C Broken clouds
Kolkata27.56 °C Few clouds
Chennai28.78 °C Sky is clear
Bengaluru27.22 °C Few clouds
Hyderabad27.32 °C Few clouds
Ahmedabad29.8 °C Broken clouds
Delhi25.96 °C Broken clouds


To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

