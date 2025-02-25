Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 25, 2025

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 25, 2025, is 15.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.83 °C and 19.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:13 PM. Himachal Pradesh weather update on February 25, 2025

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.78 °C and 18.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:

Date Temperature (°C) Sky February 26, 2025 15.91 Light rain February 27, 2025 15.15 Light rain February 28, 2025 13.01 Moderate rain March 1, 2025 8.42 Rain and snow March 2, 2025 13.90 Moderate rain March 3, 2025 17.60 Light rain March 4, 2025 18.17 Light rain View All Prev Next



Weather in other cities on February 25, 2025

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 28.57 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 27.56 °C Few clouds Chennai 28.78 °C Sky is clear Bengaluru 27.22 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 27.32 °C Few clouds Ahmedabad 29.8 °C Broken clouds Delhi 25.96 °C Broken clouds View All Prev Next



To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.