Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 25, 2025

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on February 25, 2025 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 25, 2025, is 15.91 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 6.83 °C and 19.29 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 19% and the wind speed is 19 km/h. The sun rose at 06:49 AM and will set at 06:13 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, February 26, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 8.78 °C and 18.57 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 61%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 26, 2025
|15.91
|Light rain
|February 27, 2025
|15.15
|Light rain
|February 28, 2025
|13.01
|Moderate rain
|March 1, 2025
|8.42
|Rain and snow
|March 2, 2025
|13.90
|Moderate rain
|March 3, 2025
|17.60
|Light rain
|March 4, 2025
|18.17
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on February 25, 2025
