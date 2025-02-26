Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for February 26, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Himachal Pradesh on February 26, 2025 here.
The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on February 26, 2025, is 10.71 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 9.25 °C and 17.58 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 82% and the wind speed is 82 km/h. The sun rose at 06:48 AM and will set at 06:13 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, February 27, 2025, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 7.0 °C and 12.0 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 68%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 27, 2025
|10.71
|Light rain
|February 28, 2025
|11.47
|Moderate rain
|March 1, 2025
|6.58
|Heavy intensity rain
|March 2, 2025
|9.89
|Moderate rain
|March 3, 2025
|17.45
|Few clouds
|March 4, 2025
|18.31
|Light rain
|March 5, 2025
|18.01
|Light rain
Weather in other cities on February 26, 2025
